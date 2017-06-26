BRIEF-Voya Financial announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
June 26 Dermira Inc
* Dermira - Findings from nonclinical studies evaluating mechanism of action for olumacostat glasaretil in sebum inhibition were published
* Dermira Inc - An additional open-label trial, claritude, is evaluating long-term safety of olumacostat glasaretil.
* Dermira Inc - Topline results from clareos-1 and clareos-2 trials are expected in first half of 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Voya Financial Inc- announced a proposed registered public offering of senior notes due 2024
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: