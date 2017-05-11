FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Derwent London says it has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft YTD
May 11, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Derwent London says it has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft YTD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Derwent London Plc :

* In 2017 to date co has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft achieving rents of £17.0m pa

* White collar factory now complete, 72% let with majority of remaining space under offer

* Q1 0.9% above december 2016 erv

* Ltv ratio 16.5% at 31 march 2017, with cash and undrawn facilities of £359m

* Property disposals agreed in year to date total £327m, 6.7% above December 2016 values

* Three developments totalling 727,000 sq ft remain under construction, 30% pre-let

* Lettings since end of February 4.6% above ERV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

