BRIEF-Envision Physician Services acquires Anesthesia Group practice based in New London, Connecticut
Envision Physician Services acquires Anesthesia Group practice based in New London, Connecticut
June 29 Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya Ltd:
* Says appointed Amit Kumar Singh as chief financial officer of company
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis