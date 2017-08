March 29 (Reuters) - Design Hotels AG:

* FY revenue increases by about 21 percent to 20.471 million euros ($22.01 million)

* FY EBITDA increases by 45 percent to 2.819 million euros

* FY net profit came in at 2.407 million euros