FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon profit slumps as costs surge
Earnings
Amazon profit slumps as costs surge
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman announce termination of merger

* Merger agreement, entered into by parties on December 19, 2016, has been terminated

* Destination Maternity Corp - parties determined that it was in best interests of their respective stockholders to terminate merger transaction

* Orchestra agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity and co agreed to reimburse Orchestra for some costs incurred

* Deal terminated in light of challenges of satisfying regulations in France and in U.S.

* Destination Maternity Corp - challenges include uncertainty if regulatory requirements could be satisfied without unreasonable effort and expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.