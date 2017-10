Oct 16 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination Maternity provides operational update following constructive stockholder engagement

* Destination Maternity Corp - ‍continues to expect $10 - $11 million in annualized savings

* Destination Maternity - expects ‍one-time costs of about $3 million that will mostly be incurred in fiscal year 2017 in relation to organizational​ changes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: