April 13 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* Destination maternity reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.23

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.39

* Q4 sales $100.2 million versus $118.3 million

* Qtrly comparable sales decreased 7.8%

* Destination maternity- co incurred store closing, asset impairment and asset disposal expenses of $1.0 million for Q4 of fiscal 2016 versus $0.3 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: