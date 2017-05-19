BRIEF-Destination XL Group posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.07

May 19 (Reuters) - Destination XL Group Inc
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Destination XL Group Inc - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 outlook
* Destination XL Group Inc - inventory was $121.4 million at April 29, 2017 compared with $117.4 million at January 28, 2017
* Destination XL Group Inc - "our April performance exceeded our expectations with positive comp of 6.4 pct, positive trend has continued in May" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: