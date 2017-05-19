BRIEF-Destination XL Group posts Q1 adj. loss per share $0.07

May 19 (Reuters) - Destination XL Group Inc

* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.12

* Q1 sales $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Destination XL Group Inc - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 outlook

* Destination XL Group Inc - inventory was $121.4 million at April 29, 2017 compared with $117.4 million at January 28, 2017

* Destination XL Group Inc - "our April performance exceeded our expectations with positive comp of 6.4 pct, positive trend has continued in May" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: