March 20, 2017 / 11:30 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Destination XL group reports Q4 EPS $0.04

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc

* Destination xl group, inc. Reports fourth-quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 sales $122.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.06 to $0.14

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP loss per share $0.11 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 sales $470 million to $480 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $22.0 million, $8.3 million

* Authorized company to repurchase up to $12.0 million of its common stock through open market

* Says DXL comparable store sales decreased 1.9 pct for quarter

* Stock repurchase program is expected to commence in Q1 of fiscal 2017 and will expire on February 3, 2018

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $453.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 cash flow from operating activities of $37.0 million to $42.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

