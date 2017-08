March 2 (Reuters) - Detsky Mir

* FY 2016 EBITDA 8.20 billion roubles ($140.53 million) versus 5.12 billion roubles year ago

* Plans to open at least 70 stores in 2017

* In 2016 opened 100 Detsky Mir stores as well as one ELC store Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.3500 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)