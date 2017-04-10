FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Detsky Mir Q1 retail revenue up 26.8% to RUB 20.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Detsky Mir

* Q1 consolidated retail revenues up 26.8 percent to 20.8 billion roubles ($362.01 million)

* Q1 like-for-like sales up 11.2 percent in Russia

* The number of tickets grew by 13.3 percent, the average ticket price declined by 1.9 percent in Q1

* In Q1 two Detsky Mir branded stores were opened

* To continue its expanding in 2017 by opening at least 70 new super- and hypermarkets Source text - bit.ly/2pjUg5i

Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4564 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

