BRIEF-Deustche Euroshop sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG:

* Dividend in financial year 2016 in amount of 1.50 euros, which represents an increase of 0.05 euros or 3.7% over previous year

* Sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 million euros

* Sees 2018 revenue of 220-224 million euros

* Sees earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2017 187-191 million euros and for 2018 193-197 million euros

* Sees funds from operations (FFO) for 2017 of 140-143 million euros; for 2018 of 145-148 million euros