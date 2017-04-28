FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Deustche Euroshop sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 mln euros
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Deustche Euroshop sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG:

* Dividend in financial year 2016 in amount of 1.50 euros, which represents an increase of 0.05 euros or 3.7% over previous year

* Sees 2017 revenue of 216-220 million euros

* Sees 2018 revenue of 220-224 million euros

* Sees earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2017 187-191 million euros and for 2018 193-197 million euros

* Sees funds from operations (FFO) for 2017 of 140-143 million euros; for 2018 of 145-148 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

