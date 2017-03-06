FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Bank CEO has no plans to step down before restructuring is done
March 6, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank CEO has no plans to step down before restructuring is done

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank conference call

* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer

* CEO says supervisory board is looking at remuneration system

* Says aim to pay dividend at industry average from 2018

* Executive sewing says aims to focus on one it system in postbank integration and switch off the other one

* CEO says has no plans to resign before bank has successfully been restructured

* CEO says we'll see when the time comes what happens my contract runs out Further company coverage:

