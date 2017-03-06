BRIEF-Deutsche Bank CEO has no plans to step down before restructuring is done

March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank conference call
* CFO says part of fresh capital is to be used for new business, another held back as buffer
* CEO says supervisory board is looking at remuneration system
* Says aim to pay dividend at industry average from 2018
* Executive sewing says aims to focus on one it system in postbank integration and switch off the other one
* CEO says has no plans to resign before bank has successfully been restructured
* CEO says has no plans to resign before bank has successfully been restructured