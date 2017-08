May 12 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

* DIVESTS INTEREST IN FORMEL D

* POSITIVE VALUE CONTRIBUTION TO DBAG’S NET INCOME IN THIRD QUARTER OF 2016/2017

* CONCLUSION OF A SUCCESSFUL FAMILY SUCCESSION ARRANGEMENT THROUGH MBO

* PARTIES TO THE CONTRACT HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2r8ZIJW] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)