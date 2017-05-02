BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group

May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* Divests investment in Romaco Group

* Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer

* DBAG-Managed DBAG Fund V will also divest a proportionate share of its holding, so that a 24.9 percent interest will initially still be held by DBAG and DBAG Fund V

* Remaining shares will be transferred within the next three years, enabling DBAG and DBAG Fund V to support Romaco’s transition to its new owner

* New owner of Romaco Group is the Truking Group