4 months ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group
May 2, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs divests investment in Romaco Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* Divests investment in Romaco Group

* Initially divest three quarters of its shares in this company to a strategic buyer

* DBAG-Managed DBAG Fund V will also divest a proportionate share of its holding, so that a 24.9 percent interest will initially still be held by DBAG and DBAG Fund V

* Remaining shares will be transferred within the next three years, enabling DBAG and DBAG Fund V to support Romaco’s transition to its new owner

* New owner of Romaco Group is the Truking Group Source text - bit.ly/2qns0ms Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

