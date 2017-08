BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs H1 net income of 44.1 mln euros

May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* RECORDED NET INCOME OF 44.1 MILLION EUROS IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR THE 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR (1 OCTOBER THROUGH 30 SEPTEMBER).

* NOW EXPECTS NET INCOME FOR 2016/2017 TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED PREVIOUS YEAR’S NET INCOME OF 46.3 MILLION EUROS ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, WHICH WOULD BE AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 20 PERCENT Source text - bit.ly/2qM0z5X Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)