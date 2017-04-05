FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in European group for convenience food
April 5, 2017 / 9:41 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs invests in European group for convenience food

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* Invests in European group for convenience food

* DBAG Fund VII will acquire the interests in Abbelen GmbH and Oscar Mayer Ltd. via joint management holding company

* Abbelen and Oscar Mayer have been family-owned until now; management buyout arrange succession for two family-owned businesses

* DBAG Fund VII will hold about 90 percent of the interests in the management holding company

* Parties to the contract have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/2nIZQO3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

