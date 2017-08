March 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* Will invest in two radiology practices in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, and will merge them into a group

* Parties to the contract agreed not to disclose the purchase price

* Purchase contract is expected to be completed by mid-year Source text - bit.ly/2mOI3bR Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)