BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says LSE has resolved to not commit to required divestment by European Commission

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Recommended merger of co and LSE, decision to not submit a divestment of MTS as improved remedy to European Commission

* Currently expect decision by the european commission on the merger of dbag and lseg by the end of march 2017

* Merger parties will await the further assessment by the european commission

* LSEG has resolved tonight to not commit to the required divestment by the commission of LSEG's majority stake in MTS S.P.A.