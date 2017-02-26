FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says LSE has resolved to not commit to required divestment by European Commission
February 26, 2017 / 11:38 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse says LSE has resolved to not commit to required divestment by European Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Recommended merger of co and LSE, decision to not submit a divestment of MTS as improved remedy to European Commission

* Currently expect decision by the european commission on the merger of dbag and lseg by the end of march 2017

* Merger parties will await the further assessment by the european commission

* LSEG has resolved tonight to not commit to the required divestment by the commission of LSEG's majority stake in MTS S.P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

