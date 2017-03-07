BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop buys shopping center in Czech Republic, approves capital increase

March 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG:

* Signs a purchase agreement for a shopping center in the Czech Republic and approves a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares

* Olympia Center has approximately 85,000 sqm of leasable space, more than 200 tenants and an occupancy rate of around 98.5%.

* Total investment volume of around 382 million euros ($404.08 million) will be funded by assuming existing loans and taking out new ones, and with cash from a capital increase

* Acquisition is planned to be completed during first half of 2017 and will have a positive impact on funds from operations (FFO)

($1 = 0.9454 euros)