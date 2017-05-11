BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop proposes dividend of EUR1.45 per share for 2017

May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG
* Deutsche Euroshop, 1st quarter 2017: increase in earnings due to portfolio expansion and refinancing arrangements
* Increase in earnings due to portfolio expansion and refinancing arrangements
* Significant reduction of average loan interest rate to below 3.0 percent
* revenue: EUR50.7 million (±0%), EBIT: EUR44.3 million (-0.7 percent)
* Consolidated profit: EUR27.5 million (+10.6 percent)
* EPRA earnings per share: EUR0.60 per share (+9.1 percent)
* FFO: EUR0.62 per share (+6.9 percent)
* Revenue in first three months of 2017 totalled EUR50.7 million, which remained on par with previous year
* Net operating income (noi) fell slightly by 0.3 percent to EUR45.8 million
* EBIT dropped 0.7 percent to EUR44.3 million due to acquisition costs for olympia center
* Earnings before taxes and measurement gains/losses, however, increased from EUR32.7 million to EUR35.3 million (+7.8 percent).
* Consolidated profit was up 10.6 percent from EUR24.9 million to EUR27.5 million
* Earnings per share rose accordingly from EUR0.46 to EUR0.50.
* Earnings per share calculated according to epra (epra earnings) rose by 9.1 percent from EUR0.55 to EUR0.60
* Figure for funds from operations (FFO) improved by 6.9 percent from EUR0.58 to EUR0.62 per share
* Forecasts 2017 revenue of between EUR216 million and EUR220 million
* Forecasts 2017 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between EUR187 million and EUR191 million
* Forecasts 2017 earnings before taxes (EBT) excluding measurement gains/losses of between EUR145 million and EUR148 million
* Forecasts 2017 funds from operations (FFO) of between EUR140 million and EUR143 million or from EUR2.42 to EUR2.46 per share
* Company envisages paying a dividend of EUR1.45 per share for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: