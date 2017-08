March 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG:

* Q1 group's product turnover rose by approx. 36 percent (previous year: 19.4 million euros)

* Q1 net brokerage fees achieved improved by 15 percent to 2.46 million euros ($2.65 million) (previous year 2.15 million euros)