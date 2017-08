May 8 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* HAS ACQUIRED AN ADDITIONAL PORTFOLIO OF SIX RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR EUR 26.5 MLN

* COMPANY CURRENTLY IS IN NEGOTIATIONS REGARDING FURTHER ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)