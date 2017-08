May 15 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG:

* H1 RENTAL INCOME HAS INCREASED BY ROUGHLY 75% FROM EUR 5.1 MILLION TO EUR 8.9 MILLION

* H1 FFO TRIPLED FROM EUR 1.5 MILLION TO EUR 4.5 MILLION

* CONFIRMS FORECAST TO ACHIEVE A FFO BETWEEN EUR 10 MILLION AND EUR 11 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017