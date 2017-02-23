UPDATE 1-India retains fastest-growing major economy tag despite cash crackdown
* RBI still seen keeping interest rates on hold (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 23 Deutsche Konsum REIT AG:
* Capital increase of Deutsche Konsum Reit-AG completely placed
* Company will therefore receive gross amount of 39,552,897.00 euros ($41.74 million) from capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9477 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RBI still seen keeping interest rates on hold (Adds details, quotes)
* Other Canadian banks comfortably beat forecasts (Adds comment from analysts)
BARCELONA, Feb 28 The European Commission should help telecom firms by cutting spectrum costs and allowing more mergers to help offset the loss of revenue from the end of roaming charges in Europe, Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said on Tuesday.