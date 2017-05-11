FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 8:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Telekom CEO says T-Mobile US growth sets high bar for alternatives to independent course

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom

* CEO says including expected cash expenditure for this year we will have invested over $40 billion in the past 5 years in t-mobile us

* CEO says T-Mobile US growth prospects set bar extremely high for pursuing any strategic alternative to independent course

* CEO says very likely that discussions will get underway concerning various potential strategic combinations of businesses in our industry, including T-Mobile US

* CEO says sees several advantages to consolidation and convergence in U.S., openening up range of potential synergies, economies of scale

* CEO says strong position of T-mobile US gives time and space to evaluate all options to build value for shareholders

* CEO says will not comment on any speculation, neither today nor in the future about t-mobile us Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

