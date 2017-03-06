BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen buys Berlin real estate portfolio for 655 mln euros

March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen ag: deutsche wohnen acquires real estate portfolio with almost 4,200 units in berlin

* Purchase price amounts to around eur 655 million or eur 2,390 per square meter

* Acquisition will be financed through proceeds of recent successful placement of new shares and convertible bonds of deutsche wohnen

* Initially, portfolio is expected to contribute around eur 22 million of net cold rent per year, leading to an ebitda of c. Eur 15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)