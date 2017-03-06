FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen buys Berlin real estate portfolio for 655 mln euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen buys Berlin real estate portfolio for 655 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* dgap-news: deutsche wohnen ag: deutsche wohnen acquires real estate portfolio with almost 4,200 units in berlin

* Purchase price amounts to around eur 655 million or eur 2,390 per square meter

* Acquisition will be financed through proceeds of recent successful placement of new shares and convertible bonds of deutsche wohnen

* Initially, portfolio is expected to contribute around eur 22 million of net cold rent per year, leading to an ebitda of c. Eur 15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.