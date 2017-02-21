FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen to launch 500 mln eur capital increase
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
Energy & Environment
Solar eclipse tests power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 5:54 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen to launch 500 mln eur capital increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Deutsche Wohnen AG to (i) issue new convertible bonds, (ii) solicit offers from investors to sell to deutsche wohnen ag outstanding convertible bonds and (iii) to launch cash capital increase

* Launches issue of eur 800 million convertible bonds maturing in July 2024, to sell to Deutsche Wohnen outstanding convertible bonds due November 2020

* Launches a capital increase against cash contribution with intention to generate gross proceeds in amount of approximately EUR 500 million

* Shares from capital increase and shares underlying new convertible bonds amount together to almost 10 percent of registered share capital of company.

* Convertible bonds are convertible into newly issued or existing deutsche wohnen bearer shares with no par value or can be repaid in cash

* New convertible bonds will be issued at 100 percent of their nominal value with a denomination of eur 100,000 per convertible bond and - unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed - will be redeemed at par at maturity

* New convertible bonds will be offered with an annual interest rate between 0.20 percent and 0.45 percent and a conversion premium between 48 percent and 58 percent above placement price per deutsche wohnen share in capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.