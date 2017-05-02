Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces $1 billion divestiture plan
* Devon Energy Corp - Devon expects to commence divestiture program in Q2 of 2017
* Devon Energy Corp - Expects to complete sale process over next 12 to 18 months
* Devon Energy Corp - Company plans to deploy divestiture proceeds toward its U.S. resource plays
* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core divestiture plan is also expected to accelerate Devon's transition to higher-margin production
* Devon Energy Corp - Divestiture program among others places co firmly on track to achieve production growth targets in 2017 and 2018
* Devon Energy Corp - Intent to divest approximately $1 billion of upstream assets across its portfolio
* Devon energy corp - non-core assets identified for monetization include select portions of barnett shale focused primarily around Johnson County
* Devon Energy Corp - Non-core assets identified for monetization also include other properties located principally within company's U.S. resource base
* Devon Energy Corp - Company would evaluate strategic options for additional non-core asset sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.