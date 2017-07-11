US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat; energy stocks up, techs down
July 11 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Tuesday as gains in energy stocks offset losses in technology.
July 11 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy announces record stack well reaching 6,000 BOE per day, provides development update
* Brought online meramec well, commenced production on several high-rate wells in core of over-pressured oil window of stack play in Q2
* Also brought online 4 additional high-rate meramec wells in core of over-pressured oil window during Q2
* Will spud showboat development project, which includes approximately 25 wells across 4 landing zones, in Q3
* The additional four wells attained an average 30-day initial production rate of 2,000 BOE per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Genoox announced a $6 million investment led by Inimiti Capital Partners and Glilot Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: