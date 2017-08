BRIEF-Devoran under new development strategy plans to acquire attractive commercial real estates

May 18 (Reuters) - DEVORAN SA:

* UNDER NEW DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY THE CORE BUSINESS OF CO TO CONSIST OF ACQUIRING ATTRACTIVE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATES

* AIMS TO ACQUIRE ASSETS AT ATTRACTIVE PRICES, MODERNIZE THEM AND LET

* UNDER THIS STRATEGY PLANS ALSO TO ACQUIRE ENTITIES THAT OWN REAL ESTATES, AND THEN MODERNIZE AND RENT MENTIONED REAL ESTATES

* PLANS TO FINANCE NEW STRATEGY FIRST FROM ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES WITH PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS AND THEN FROM BANK LOANS, LEASING COMPANIES, ISSUE OF BONDS