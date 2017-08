BRIEF-Devoteam FY operating profit up 33.9 pct at 38.0 mln euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Devoteam SA:

* FY operating income is 38.0 million euros ($40.2 million) versus 28.4 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 555.7 million euros versus 485.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net income group share is 19.8 million euros versus 16.2 million euros a year ago

* A 20 pct increase in dividend at 0.60 euro per share related to the year 2016 will be proposed to next shareholders' meeting on June 16, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mLn4SV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9463 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)