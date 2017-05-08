FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dexcom announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Dexcom announces proposed offering of convertible senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom announces proposed offering of $300 million of convertible senior notes

* Intends to offer $300 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dexcom, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears

* Notes will mature on May 15, 2022

* Expects to use net proceeds of offering of notes to repay $75 million of borrowings under its existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

