Feb 23 (Reuters) - Dexia SA:

* FY net income of +353 million euros ($372.49 million), driven by exceptional elements

* CET1 ratio at 16.2 percent as at Dec. 31, 2016

* Balance sheet total at 212.8 billion euros as Dec. 31, 2016, down -17.5 billion euros over the year,

* Q4 net banking income 180 million euros

* Q4 gross operating income 82 million euros

* Q4 net income group share 174 million euros