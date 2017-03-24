BRIEF-Prada SPA posts 10.4 pct fall in FY net sales
* FY EBIT was euro 431.2 million, or 13.5 pct on net revenues
March 24 DFM Foods Ltd:
* Says commissioned new extrusion line at Greater Noida facility
* Says with commissioning, total capacity of co increased from 25308 MT per annum to 35308 MT per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects HY headline earnings per share of between 11.2 cents and 14.2 cents, being a decrease of between 4% and 24%