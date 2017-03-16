FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE successful capital increase
March 16, 2017 / 10:11 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE successful capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - E.On SE

* DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Successful capital increase

* Will receive proceeds of about 1.35 billion euros from capital increase

* Has increased its share capital by partial utilisation of its authorized capital by 200.1 million euros to 2.2 billion euros

* Has increased its share capital by issuing 200 million ordinary registered shares with no par value

* As part of transaction, co has agreed to a 6 months lock-up period with respect to any transaction related to its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

