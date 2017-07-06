July 6 DGSE Companies Inc:
* DGSE Companies, Inc announces letter of intent for
accretive acquisition of pawn businesses
* DGSE companies inc says DGSE expects acquisition to bring
promising revenue and earnings accretion to shareholders going
forward
* DGSE companies inc - has entered into a non-binding letter
of intent to acquire equity interests in national pawn, inc. And
its related affiliates
* DGSE companies inc - DGSE's board of directors' approval
is required in order to enter into such definitive agreement
* DGSE expects to post a profit in q2 of 2017 and "show
continued operational improvement"
* DGSE companies inc - DGSE anticipates divesting its
wholesale division fairchild international and associated
website in near term
* DGSE companies inc - company seeks to streamline its
operations, focusing its fine-watch marketing and business in
retail sector
