4 months ago
BRIEF-DGSE Companies reports letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling Llc Assets
April 19, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-DGSE Companies reports letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling Llc Assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - DGSE Companies Inc:

* DGSE Companies, Inc. Announces letter of intent to acquire Elemetal Recycling, Llc Assets

* Dgse companies -total estimated cash proceeds to elemetal and recycling from sale and from payment by DGSE of about $3.8 million of obligations is $19.8 million

* Elemetal currently holds an approximately 49 pct interest in DGSE

* DGSE Companies Inc says in addition, DGSE would assume certain accounts payable of recycling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

