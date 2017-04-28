FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Dhc Software announce amendment of H1 2017 net profit forecast to rise 85-105 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 28, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Dhc Software announce amendment of H1 2017 net profit forecast to rise 85-105 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Dhc Software Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent, or to be 603.5 million yuan to 668.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (326.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook announced on April 27, the company sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 130 percent to 200 percent, or to be 424.1 million yuan to 652.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (326.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HfCwdC

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.