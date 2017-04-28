BRIEF-Dhc Software announce amendment of H1 2017 net profit forecast to rise 85-105 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Dhc Software Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent, or to be 603.5 million yuan to 668.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (326.2 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook announced on April 27, the company sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 130 percent to 200 percent, or to be 424.1 million yuan to 652.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (326.2 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HfCwdC

