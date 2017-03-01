FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces financing of VLCC newbuildings
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces financing of VLCC newbuildings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc

* Announces financing of VLCC newbuildings

* Financing will cover about 50% of contract price with remainder being financed by cash at hand

* Financing has a 5 year tenor and its 20 year repayment profile is in support of DHT'S low cash break-even levels

* Does not intend to issue any stock to finance two newbuildings

* Bank financing has a margin of 250bps above libor and 50% of financing is structured as a revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

