BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces financing of VLCC newbuildings

March 1 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc
* Announces financing of VLCC newbuildings
* Financing will cover about 50% of contract price with remainder being financed by cash at hand
* Financing has a 5 year tenor and its 20 year repayment profile is in support of DHT'S low cash break-even levels
* Does not intend to issue any stock to finance two newbuildings
* Bank financing has a margin of 250bps above libor and 50% of financing is structured as a revolving credit facility