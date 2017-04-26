BRIEF-DHT Holdings announces receipt of unimproved proposal from Frontline

April 26 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc

* DHT Holdings Inc announces receipt of unimproved proposal from Frontline

* DHT Holdings Inc - received a proposal from Frontline to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction

* DHT Holdings Inc - Frontline proposed ratio of 0.8 Frontline shares for each share of DHT, which is same exchange ratio contained in previous proposal

* DHT Holdings - board to carefully review offer, taking into account changes to co's fleet, market conditions,other developments over past two months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: