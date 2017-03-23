March 23 DHT Holdings Inc:
* DHT Holdings Inc Announces acquisition of 11 VLCCsfrom bw
group and equity issue at $5.37 per share
* Says expects that BW Group's VLCC fleet will be delivered
during Q2 of 2017
* DHT Holdings Inc - BW Group's VLCC fleet has a value of
approximately $538 million at prevailing broker valuations
* Says fleet consists of 11 VLCCs, including two
newbuildings due for delivery in 2018.
* DHT Holdings Inc - will finance acquisition by issuing
approximately $256 million of DHT capital stock, consisting of
approximately 32 million shares of DHT common stock
* DHT Holdings Inc - will also pay BW Group $177.36 million
in cash and assume approximately $104.16 million in remaining
obligations with respect to two newbuildings
