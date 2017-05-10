FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - DHX Media Ltd

* DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

* DHX Media to acquire Peanuts & Strawberry Shortcake

* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for this acquisition is $345 million

* DHX Media Ltd - accretive transaction expands DHX Media's portfolio of children's ip.

* DHX Media Ltd - total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million

* DHX Media Ltd - boards of directors of DHX Media and Iconix have approved transaction

* DHX Media-purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility and private placement offering of subscription receipts

* DHX Media - as part of refinancing related to deal, co to redeem 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec 2, 2021 on terms as set out in indenture governing notes

* DHX Media - entered agreement with underwriters to buy 100,000 subscription receipts of company at a price of c$1,000 per subscription receipt

* DHX Media Ltd - fiscal 2018 calculated using pro forma june 30, 2017, adjusted ebitda expected to be us$105 million

* DHX Media Ltd - proceeds of subscription receipts will be held in escrow and released to company upon completion of acquisition

* DHX Media Ltd - if acquisition is not concluded within 120 days of issuance of subscription receipts, then subscription receipts will be cancelled

* DHX Media Ltd - expects first year synergies of us$10 to $20 million from deal

* DHX Media Ltd says deal is "significantly" accretive to cash eps & free cash flow per share with substantial potential synergy upside Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.