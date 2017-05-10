FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DHX Media to buy entertainment division of Iconix Brand
May 10, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-DHX Media to buy entertainment division of Iconix Brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Dhx Media Ltd:

* Signed a definitive agreement to acquire the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group Inc

* The total purchase price for acquisition is us$345 million

* Transaction would be 6-10% accretive to earnings per share and 25 pct -30 pct accretive to free cash flow per share, on a pro forma basis

* Purchase price for deal to be paid through cash on hand, new debt financing facility, private placement offering of subscription receipts

* As part of refinancing related to the deal, DHX Media will redeem its 5.875 pct senior unsecured notes due Dec. 2, 2021 Source text - (bit.ly/2qYYtMz) Further company coverage:

