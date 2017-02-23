FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dia FY adjusted Ebitda up at 625.1 million euros above analysts estimates
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 23, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Dia FY adjusted Ebitda up at 625.1 million euros above analysts estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* FY adjusted Ebitda 625.1 million euros ($659.2 million)versus 602.6 million euros in Reuters poll

* Net debt 878 million euros at end-Dec. versus 1.32 billion euros at end-Dec 2015

* To propose gross dividend of 0.21 euros per share against 2016 earnings

* Sees adjusted ebitda growth and a stable margin in 2017

* Reiterates its objectives for the period 2016-18

* Company expects to deliver mid-single-digit growth in gross sales under banner (in local currency) in 2017. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9482 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

