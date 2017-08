May 4 (Reuters) - DIADROM HOLDING AB:

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS IN DIADROM HAVE UNDERTAKEN TO SELL UP TO 1.7 MILLION EXISTING SHARES IN THE COMPANY

* TOTAL OFFER WILL NOT EXCEED EUR 2.5 MILLION

* OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION INCLUDES 700,000 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)