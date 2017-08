March 2 (Reuters) - Diagnostic Medical Systems SA (DMS Group):

* DMS Group and Fujifilm Europe conclude two commercial and industrial agreements in medical imaging and bone densitometry

* Agreements for EMEA (Europe Middle East & Africa) and Australia

* Marketing by Fujifilm Europe of bone densitometry solutions developed by DMS Imaging

* Integration of biomod 3s technology into Fujifilm's new d-EVOTM GL solution