April 11 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc:

* Dialog Semiconductor statement on share price movement

* Company knows of no business reason for this movement and confirms that it remains comfortable with its guidance for Q1 and in its prospects for year.

* Company notes level of visibility into design cycle of its leading customers remains unchanged and business relationships are in line with normal course of business