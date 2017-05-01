FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q1 EPS $0.17
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Diamond Offshore reports Q1 EPS $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

* Diamond Offshore announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* As of March 31, 2017, company's total contracted backlog was $3.2 billion, which represents 23 rig years of work

* Qtrly total revenues $ 374.2 million versus $ 470.5 million

* During quarter, company executed new contracts for Ocean Monarch in Australia, first of which is scheduled to commence in late Q1 of 2018

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $363.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

