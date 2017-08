BRIEF-DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MLN

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Diamondrock Hospitality Co

* DIAMONDROCK ACQUIRES L'AUBERGE DE SEDONA AND ORCHARDS INN SEDONA FOR $97 MILLION

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO - FUNDED ACQUISITION WITH EXISTING CORPORATE CASH AND CURRENTLY MAINTAINS OVER $100 MILLION IN UNRESTRICTED CORPORATE CASH

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO - SEES FY COMPARABLE REVPAR DOWN 1.0 PERCENT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT

* DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO SEES 2017 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.96 TO $1.01

* FY2017 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.96 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S